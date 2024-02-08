trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719384
BJP planning for Jitan Ram Manjhi to Rajyasabha - Sources

|Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Bihar Politics: Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, news is coming that BJP can take a big decision in Bihar. Sources claim that BJP can send Jeetram Manjhi to Rajya Sabha. Elections are going to be held on 6 Rajya Sabha seats in BJP.

