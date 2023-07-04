trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630774
BJP played a big game before 2024!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 06:06 PM IST
BJP has changed the presidents of many states. Babulal Marandi has been made the president of Jharkhand. At the same time, Sunil Jakhar has been made the President of Punjab. Apart from these, G Kishan Reddy has been made the new party president of Telangana. Not only this, D Purandeshwari has been made the party president in Andhra Pradesh.
