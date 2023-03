videoDetails

BJP Press Conference: Congress is insulting the OBC community - Piyush Goyal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

The Lok Sabha Secretariat terminated the membership of Rahul Gandhi. Now the Congress party is protesting against the central government across the country. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has made serious allegations against the Congress by holding a press conference.