BJP Protest: Demonstration of BJP workers outside AAP office

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Delhi ED Raid Breaking: After the ED raid on the house of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in the liquor scam, BJP has demonstrated outside the AAP office. BJP worker Delhi CM Demanding resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. Before this, the ED team reached the house of AAP MP Sanjay Singh to raid, the team is checking the documents after reaching there.
