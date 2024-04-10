Advertisement
BJP Protesting Against Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor Scam Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
While, on one hand Delhi High Court has rejected CM Arvind Kejriwal's petition against his arrest. Today Rouse Avenue Court has also rejected Kejriwal's plea to meet the lawyers. Meanwhile, BJP is protesting against Kejriwal.

