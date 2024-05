videoDetails

BJP Protests against AAP over Delhi Water Shortage

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 31, 2024, 02:04 PM IST

Delhi has been facing scorching heat for the last several days and the temperature has reached more than 44 degrees Celsius. IMD has issued an alert for Delhi due to heatwave and amid this, the increasing problem of water crisis is becoming a real problem for the people. BJP is protesting against water shortage in Delhi.