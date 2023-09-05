trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658141
BJP Rajya Sabha MP demands removal of ‘India’ from the Constitution, replaced with Bharat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav on September 5 demanded the removal of the word ‘INDIA’ from the constitution and replaced it with Bharat. BJP MP went on to say that INDIA represents our past and is an abuse to everyone whereas Bharat represents our true cultural identity.
