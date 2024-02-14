trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721320
BJP released another list of Rajya Sabha candidates

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
BJP released another list of candidates for Rajya Sabha elections. This is the third list of BJP. Earlier on February 14, the party had released the list of 5 candidates. BJP released the third list of candidates for Rajya Sabha elections. The party has nominated JP Nadda from Gujarat and Ashok Chavan from Maharashtra.

