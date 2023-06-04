NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP retaliates on Lalu Yadav's allegations regarding Odisha accident

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad retaliated on Lalu Yadav's allegations, said- 'Lalu Yadav first see himself, many scams took place during Lalu's tenure'

All Videos

CBI will investigate the train accident, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's big statement!
9:8
CBI will investigate the train accident, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's big statement!
Under construction bridge collapses in Bhagalpur
9:33
Under construction bridge collapses in Bhagalpur
UP Children Create Yogi Adityanath's Portrait with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Impression Engraved
1:41
UP Children Create Yogi Adityanath's Portrait with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Impression Engraved
Odisha Train Accident: The eyewitness who saw the train accident narrated a heart-wrenching scene!
6:50
Odisha Train Accident: The eyewitness who saw the train accident narrated a heart-wrenching scene!
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe Related To Train Accident
0:34
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe Related To Train Accident

Trending Videos

9:8
CBI will investigate the train accident, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's big statement!
9:33
Under construction bridge collapses in Bhagalpur
1:41
UP Children Create Yogi Adityanath's Portrait with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Impression Engraved
6:50
Odisha Train Accident: The eyewitness who saw the train accident narrated a heart-wrenching scene!
0:34
Odisha Train Accident: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe Related To Train Accident
bjp on odisha train accident,lalu yadav odisha train accident,train accident in odisha,train accident news odisha,odisha train accident today,train accident,odisha train accident news,balasore train accident,train accident news,train accident in odisha today,train accident today in odisha,coromandel express train accident,train accident news live odisha,odisha train accident live,Train accident Odisha,coromandel express train accident live,