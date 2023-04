videoDetails

BJP, Shiv Sena organize Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra in Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 06:56 PM IST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde started the Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra today. At the same time, Sanjay Raut attacked and said that there is no match between the ideologies of RSS and Veer Savarkar.