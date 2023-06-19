NewsVideos
BJP spokesperson said- Balasaheb Thackeray had said that I consider Godse a patriot

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Controversy has arisen after giving Gandhi Peace Prize to Gita Press. BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla said that Balasaheb Thackeray had said that I consider Godse a greater patriot than Gandhi.

