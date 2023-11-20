trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690478
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP spokesperson's reply on ed action

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Today the Prime Minister did a road show in Bikaner. As always, this road show was also grand. It rained a lot of flowers. BJP President JP Nadda was also in Rajasthan. He did a road show in Udaipur. Home Minister Amit Shah held a road show in Jangaon, Telangana.
Follow Us

All Videos

What are the issues of the people of Kota?
Play Icon10:25
What are the issues of the people of Kota?
Shami cried after hugging Modi, watch video
Play Icon0:40
Shami cried after hugging Modi, watch video
PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan
Play Icon9:31
PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
Play Icon7:43
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Can 40 Workers Uphold Hope As They Still Awaits To Be Rescued?
Play Icon2:28
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Can 40 Workers Uphold Hope As They Still Awaits To Be Rescued?

Trending Videos

What are the issues of the people of Kota?
play icon10:25
What are the issues of the people of Kota?
Shami cried after hugging Modi, watch video
play icon0:40
Shami cried after hugging Modi, watch video
PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan
play icon9:31
PM Modi's rally in Rajasthan
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
play icon7:43
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Can 40 Workers Uphold Hope As They Still Awaits To Be Rescued?
play icon2:28
Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Can 40 Workers Uphold Hope As They Still Awaits To Be Rescued?
PM Modi Live,pm modi pali speech,pm modi rajasthan speech,pm modi on congress,pm modi on ashok gehlot,pm modi rajasthan news,pm modi pali,PM Modi,Narendra Modi,PM Narendra Modi,pm modi in rajasthan,modi road show,rajasthan chunav,नरेंद्र मोदी,पीएम मोदी की सभा,News,Modi live,Rajasthan Election,pm modi latest news,BJP,CP Joshi,pm modi attacks on congress,Latest News,Breaking News,pm modi baytu visit,