Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP Supporters In Atlanta Host Car Rally In Solidarity With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
OnMarch 31, overseas supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Atlanta organized a vibrant car rally to express their unwavering support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 150 cars adorned with BJP and Indian flags flooded the streets, creating a visually striking display of solidarity. Each vehicle proudly showcased placards bearing slogans like 'Abki baar 400 par' (This time, it's 400 seats) and 'Main hoon Modi Parivaar' (I am part of the Modi family), emphasizing their commitment to the BJP's vision and leadership. The event not only highlighted the enthusiasm and support of the Indian diaspora in Atlanta but also underscored their strong connection with the political landscape back home in India.

All Videos

Rohini Acharya becomes candidate from RJD's Saran seat
Play Icon03:46
Rohini Acharya becomes candidate from RJD's Saran seat
New financial year starts from today
Play Icon10:10
 New financial year starts from today
Arvind Kejriwal to appear before Rouse Avenue Court today
Play Icon01:57
Arvind Kejriwal to appear before Rouse Avenue Court today
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon10:05
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know the benefits of silver from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:21
Know the benefits of silver from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Rohini Acharya becomes candidate from RJD's Saran seat
play icon3:46
Rohini Acharya becomes candidate from RJD's Saran seat
New financial year starts from today
play icon10:10
New financial year starts from today
Arvind Kejriwal to appear before Rouse Avenue Court today
play icon1:57
Arvind Kejriwal to appear before Rouse Avenue Court today
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon10:5
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know the benefits of silver from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:21
Know the benefits of silver from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin