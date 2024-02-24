trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724488
BJP targets AAP and Congress alliance

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Seat distribution has taken place between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for the Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, BJP has taken a dig at this seat sharing deal between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

