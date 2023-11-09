trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686015
BJP to hold Election Campaign in Madhya Pradesh

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:14 AM IST
With the election date approaching, all political parties are busy addressing rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on MP visit today.During the visit, PM Modi will address public meetings in Chhatarpur and Neemuch. Along with this, he will also address a public meeting in Satna. As per latest reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Satna at 11 am.
