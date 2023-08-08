trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646166
BJP to hold parliamentary meeting on No Confidence Motion

|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
BJP Parliamentary Meeting Today: The discussion on the No-Confidence Motion will begin in the Lok Sabha today and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start the discussion at 12 noon. In this connection, the BJP is going to hold a parliamentary party meeting today. During this, there will be a discussion on the strategy on the distrust of the opposition. Please inform that PM Modi has reached the Parliament House.

