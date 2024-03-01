trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726605
BJP UP Candidate List Update: Possible first list of BJP

|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 BJP News: BJP's first list for Lok Sabha elections is coming soon. This news is coming that tickets of many ministers of Modi cabinet may be cut. The last meeting of Modi's Council of Ministers is on March 3.

