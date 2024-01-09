trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707863
'BJP using Ram Mandir inauguration to do a 'gimmick' ahead of Lok Sabha polls', says Mamata Banerjee

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee on Ram Mandir: Before the Pran Pratishtha, Mamata Banerjee's big statement has come out. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has given a big statement on Ram Temple. He has said that all this is drama before the elections. She also said that as long as I am alive, I will not allow any kind of discrimination between Hindus and Muslims.

