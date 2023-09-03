trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657340
BJP's big announcement for Rajya Sabha by-election, Dinesh Sharma made candidate

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
BJP has announced the name of Dinesh Sharma for Rajya Sabha by-election. The Rajya Sabha seat had become vacant due to the death of Haridwar Dubey, who was BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh.
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
play icon1:45
Controversial statement of Stalin's son, JP Nadda adamant on Hindutva
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
play icon6:24
Shah warned the I.N.D.I.A alliance for insulting Sanatan.
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan
play icon1:11
'Stalin' insulted Sanatan...Shah's grand road show in Rajasthan
Delhi Police files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin
play icon2:38
Delhi Police files complaint against Udhayanidhi Stalin
Amit Shah got angry on the Rajasthan government, never seen so 'angry' before
play icon9:10
Amit Shah got angry on the Rajasthan government, never seen so 'angry' before

