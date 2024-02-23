trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724032
BJP's Locket Chatterjee Clashes With Police On Route To Sandeshkhali In West Bengal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
In West Bengal, a verbal altercation ensued between BJP MP and State General Secretary Locket Chatterjee and a police officer when a BJP women's delegation was stopped by state police on their way to Sandeshkhali. The incident highlights tensions and confrontations between political figures and law enforcement in the region.

Farmer Protest At Shambhu Border: Black Flags Placed on Tractor and Trollies
Play Icon00:27
Farmer Protest At Shambhu Border: Black Flags Placed on Tractor and Trollies
Breaking: Talks begin again with TMC regarding seat sharing
Play Icon02:20
Breaking: Talks begin again with TMC regarding seat sharing
MLA Lasya Nandita Passes Away in A Devastating Road Accident
Play Icon00:45
 MLA Lasya Nandita Passes Away in A Devastating Road Accident
Farmers Protest Update: Farmers made 3 big announcements as the 11th day started
Play Icon06:16
Farmers Protest Update: Farmers made 3 big announcements as the 11th day started
HALAL Certificate Breaking: Investigation intensified in Halal certificate case
Play Icon00:50
HALAL Certificate Breaking: Investigation intensified in Halal certificate case

