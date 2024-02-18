trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722678
BJP's master plan for Lok Sabha elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
Today is the second and last day of BJP's national convention in Delhi. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi batted the pitch for Lok Sabha elections 2024. A trailer of the politics of Lok Sabha elections can be seen in the closing speech of the convention. Before the announcement of elections, Prime Minister Modi informed the whole world about his 400 plus plan.

Taal Thok ke: PM Modi showed the trailer of Lok Sabha election politics
Taal Thok ke: PM Modi showed the trailer of Lok Sabha election politics
PM Modi became emotional remembering Jain Muni Vidyasagar
PM Modi became emotional remembering Jain Muni Vidyasagar
Badhir News: PM Modi gave the slogan Abki Baar 400 Paar
Badhir News: PM Modi gave the slogan Abki Baar 400 Paar
BJP Breaking: Extended tenure of BJP National President JP Nadda
BJP Breaking: Extended tenure of BJP National President JP Nadda
Mamta Banerjee targeted the central government regarding UCC
Mamta Banerjee targeted the central government regarding UCC

