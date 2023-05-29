NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP's mega program begins across country from today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Modi government has completed its 9 years. BJP will organize mega programs across the country from today. During this, BJP will count the achievements of the government by holding press conferences in the states.

All Videos

WATCH: Malaika Arora Spotted At The Airport
0:38
WATCH: Malaika Arora Spotted At The Airport
IAF Apache Attack Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing In Madhya Pradesh
0:55
IAF Apache Attack Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing In Madhya Pradesh
Ashok Gehlot to meet Mallikarjun Kharge
4:24
Ashok Gehlot to meet Mallikarjun Kharge
ISRO Navigation Satellite Launch: ISRO conducts successful test!
4:13
ISRO Navigation Satellite Launch: ISRO conducts successful test!
ISRO Launch: Indigenous Navigation Satellite Launched
1:16
ISRO Launch: Indigenous Navigation Satellite Launched

Trending Videos

0:38
WATCH: Malaika Arora Spotted At The Airport
0:55
IAF Apache Attack Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing In Madhya Pradesh
4:24
Ashok Gehlot to meet Mallikarjun Kharge
4:13
ISRO Navigation Satellite Launch: ISRO conducts successful test!
1:16
ISRO Launch: Indigenous Navigation Satellite Launched
9 years of modi government,9 years of modi govt,9 years of pm modi documentary series,9 years of modi,PM Modi,modi govt 9 years,modi government 9 years,9 Years Of PM Modi,narendra modi government 9 years,Modi government,modi govt schemes,modi govt work list,Narendra Modi,nine years of modi govt,nine years of modi,9 years of pm modi govt,9 years of pm narendra modi,narendra modi govt 9 yearsp,congress on 9 years of modi govt,9 years pm narendra modi,