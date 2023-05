videoDetails

BJP's press conference on ordinance for Delhi government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that the Centre's ordinance on transfer of bureaucrats in Delhi is 'unconstitutional'. At the same time, BJP called it a new system by holding a press conference, and also made many serious allegations against the Kejriwal government.