BJP's Press Conference on Sandeshkhali Unrest

Sonam|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: BJP's press conference regarding Sandeshkhali. BJP has fiercely attacked TMC. Prem Shukla said, 'High Court has exposed Mamata government, CM Mamata Banerjee is doing politics of appeasement'.

