trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630431
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi attacks JDU via tweet

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Sushil Modi on JDU: Another big statement of BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi has come to the fore. After the attack on Monday, today again he has been seen attacking JDU and he said, "JDU's existence is in trouble." Possible to break anytime.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Tornado and storm causes havoc in Japan and America
play icon3:20
 Tornado and storm causes havoc in Japan and America
Rhea Chakraborty amps up her style quotient in Mumbai
play icon0:40
Rhea Chakraborty amps up her style quotient in Mumbai
B-town diva Rakul Preet steps out in style in Mumbai
play icon0:32
B-town diva Rakul Preet steps out in style in Mumbai
Bollywood heartthrob RajKummar Rao steals the thunder in Mumbai
play icon0:35
Bollywood heartthrob RajKummar Rao steals the thunder in Mumbai
SCO summit to be held today under leadership of PM Modi
play icon10:53
SCO summit to be held today under leadership of PM Modi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Tornado and storm causes havoc in Japan and America
play icon3:20
Tornado and storm causes havoc in Japan and America
Rhea Chakraborty amps up her style quotient in Mumbai
play icon0:40
Rhea Chakraborty amps up her style quotient in Mumbai
B-town diva Rakul Preet steps out in style in Mumbai
play icon0:32
B-town diva Rakul Preet steps out in style in Mumbai
Bollywood heartthrob RajKummar Rao steals the thunder in Mumbai
play icon0:35
Bollywood heartthrob RajKummar Rao steals the thunder in Mumbai
SCO summit to be held today under leadership of PM Modi
play icon10:53
SCO summit to be held today under leadership of PM Modi
sushil modi on jdu,sushil modi on jdu crisis,BJP Rajya Sabha MP,bjp rajya sabha mp sushil modi,bjp rajya sabha mp sushil modi on jdu,sushil modi latest news,sushil modi interview,sushil modi on anand mohan,sushil modi on lalu yadav,sushil modi on nitish kumar,sushil modi on bihar politics,Bihar Politics,bihar politics news,bihar politics latest news,bihar political news today,JDU,jdu crisis,crisis in jdu,jdu split,ruckus in jdu,Breaking News,Hindi News,