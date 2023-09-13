trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662011
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP's sharp attack on opposition in Sanatan case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. The debate is still going on over the statement of Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin that he is abolishing Sanatan Dharma. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that these 26 parties are the same and all of them are speaking against Hindus. Accusing Uddhav Thackeray, he termed his statement as shameful in which Uddhav Thackeray had said that 'when Ram temple is built and when Hindus go to the temple by sitting in the train, incidents like Godhra can happen'.
Follow Us

All Videos

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Final Still Possible, This Is How Babar Azam's Side Can Qualify
play icon2:17
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Final Still Possible, This Is How Babar Azam's Side Can Qualify
Sangeet Ragi said- 'To save Hindu and Sanatan, Modi government will have to be elected in 2024'
play icon9:19
Sangeet Ragi said- 'To save Hindu and Sanatan, Modi government will have to be elected in 2024'
Opposition alliance meeting regarding future strategy, will further agenda be set?
play icon2:20
Opposition alliance meeting regarding future strategy, will further agenda be set?
Anurag Thakur congratulated PM Modi, thanked PM on the success of G20
play icon2:25
Anurag Thakur congratulated PM Modi, thanked PM on the success of G20
Sambit Patra sharp attack on Congress!
play icon3:19
Sambit Patra sharp attack on Congress!

Trending Videos

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Final Still Possible, This Is How Babar Azam's Side Can Qualify
play icon2:17
Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Final Still Possible, This Is How Babar Azam's Side Can Qualify
Sangeet Ragi said- 'To save Hindu and Sanatan, Modi government will have to be elected in 2024'
play icon9:19
Sangeet Ragi said- 'To save Hindu and Sanatan, Modi government will have to be elected in 2024'
Opposition alliance meeting regarding future strategy, will further agenda be set?
play icon2:20
Opposition alliance meeting regarding future strategy, will further agenda be set?
Anurag Thakur congratulated PM Modi, thanked PM on the success of G20
play icon2:25
Anurag Thakur congratulated PM Modi, thanked PM on the success of G20
Sambit Patra sharp attack on Congress!
play icon3:19
Sambit Patra sharp attack on Congress!
sanatandharma,SambitPatra,UddhavThackeray,indiaalliance,BJP,Congress,breakingnews,stalin on sanatana dharma,stalin speech,Udhayanidhi Stalin,udhayanidhi stalin speech latest,udhayanidhi stalin on hinduism,Sambit Patra,sambit patra debate,sambit patra latest debate,sambit patra latest,Uddhav Thackeray,uddhav thackeray on ram mandir,uddhav thackeray speech today,uddhav thackeray live,Ram manidr,aayodhya,aayodhya ram mandir,sambit on ram mandir,Zee News,News,khabar,