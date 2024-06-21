videoDetails

BJP's Special 80 team starts investigation on poor performance in Lok Sabha elections

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

BJP's Special 80 team has started investigating the poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in UP. According to sources, after the review, some members of the special team have also sent their report to the state headquarters. In which the reason for the defeat in the seats where BJP lost has been stated to be infighting among MLAs and MPs. According to sources, it has been clearly mentioned in the report that infighting was the reason for the defeat.