Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2759296
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP's Special 80 team starts investigation on poor performance in Lok Sabha elections

|Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
BJP's Special 80 team has started investigating the poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in UP. According to sources, after the review, some members of the special team have also sent their report to the state headquarters. In which the reason for the defeat in the seats where BJP lost has been stated to be infighting among MLAs and MPs. According to sources, it has been clearly mentioned in the report that infighting was the reason for the defeat.

All Videos

Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Play Icon02:01
Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Shocking information revealed from Swiss Bank
Play Icon01:14
Shocking information revealed from Swiss Bank
Putin gifts 2nd luxury limousine to Kim Jong-Un
Play Icon01:39
Putin gifts 2nd luxury limousine to Kim Jong-Un
PM Modi explains how to work without getting tired
Play Icon04:56
PM Modi explains how to work without getting tired
Modi's yoga practice in Kashmir, watch video
Play Icon19:25
Modi's yoga practice in Kashmir, watch video

Trending Videos

Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
play icon2:1
Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Shocking information revealed from Swiss Bank
play icon1:14
Shocking information revealed from Swiss Bank
Putin gifts 2nd luxury limousine to Kim Jong-Un
play icon1:39
Putin gifts 2nd luxury limousine to Kim Jong-Un
PM Modi explains how to work without getting tired
play icon4:56
PM Modi explains how to work without getting tired
Modi's yoga practice in Kashmir, watch video
play icon19:25
Modi's yoga practice in Kashmir, watch video