BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
BJP MP Unmesh Patil from Jalgaon seat of Maharashtra, is going to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena. Sanjay Raut has made huge remark on the same and said that Unmesh Patil will reach Matoshree and take membership of Uddhav Thackeray's party in his presence.

