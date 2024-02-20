trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723263
Black flags shown during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Sonam|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Video: A video protesting Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh is going viral. People showed black flags to Rahul Gandhi from the rooftops of houses.

