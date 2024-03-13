NewsVideos
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Blast In China: Massive explosion occurred in Hubei , China. Many buildings were also damaged during this incident. The news of one death has also come to light in this accident and about 22 people are said to be injured.

