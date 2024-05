videoDetails

Blast in gunpowder factory in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara

| Updated: May 25, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

Chhattisgarh Blast: Blast in gunpowder factory in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh. There are reports of 10 to 12 people dead and many injured in the blast. It is being told that many people may be buried under the debris. Cause of blast unknown.