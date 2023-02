videoDetails

Blockchain Gaming: What to expect in the coming year? | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Blockchain Gaming: What to expect in the coming year? | Zee News English Blockchain gaming trends are expected to head for an upward trend in 2023. The monetization aspect of gaming sector seems to head for a new direction through blockchain. In 2023, blockchain gaming trends are expected to head for an upward trend, with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) vouched to back decentralised gaming platforms