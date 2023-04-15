हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Bloody gang war in Tihar jail
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 15, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
Gangster Prince Tewatia murdered in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Rahul Chaudhary's people attacked 4 people including Prince Tewatia with knives. In which Prince Tewatia died.
×
All Videos
8:37
Watch Video: Brilliant century by SRH batsman Brooke
5:19
Weapon involved in Umeshpal's murder recovered?
6:29
Now watch Zee News HD in new avatar
2:35
DNA: Glimpses of Bihu Festival
4:10
DNA: Now pay through UPI even in zero balance
Trending Videos
8:37
Watch Video: Brilliant century by SRH batsman Brooke
5:19
Weapon involved in Umeshpal's murder recovered?
6:29
Now watch Zee News HD in new avatar
2:35
DNA: Glimpses of Bihu Festival
4:10
DNA: Now pay through UPI even in zero balance
Breaking News,gangster prince tewatia,Prince Tewatia,prince tewatia gangster,prince tewatiya murder,prince tewatia news,prince tewatia killed,prince tewatiya murder in tihar jail,prince artist,gangster prince tewatia murder,gangster prince tewatia killed,wanted prince tewatia gangster,prince live,prince tewatia killed in tihar jail,prince tewatiya,Prince songs,prince music,prince videos,prince lyrics,prince & the new power generation,prince tewatia new,