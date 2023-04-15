NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bloody gang war in Tihar jail

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
Gangster Prince Tewatia murdered in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Rahul Chaudhary's people attacked 4 people including Prince Tewatia with knives. In which Prince Tewatia died.

All Videos

Watch Video: Brilliant century by SRH batsman Brooke
8:37
Watch Video: Brilliant century by SRH batsman Brooke
Weapon involved in Umeshpal's murder recovered?
5:19
Weapon involved in Umeshpal's murder recovered?
Now watch Zee News HD in new avatar
6:29
Now watch Zee News HD in new avatar
DNA: Glimpses of Bihu Festival
2:35
DNA: Glimpses of Bihu Festival
DNA: Now pay through UPI even in zero balance
4:10
DNA: Now pay through UPI even in zero balance

Trending Videos

8:37
Watch Video: Brilliant century by SRH batsman Brooke
5:19
Weapon involved in Umeshpal's murder recovered?
6:29
Now watch Zee News HD in new avatar
2:35
DNA: Glimpses of Bihu Festival
4:10
DNA: Now pay through UPI even in zero balance
Breaking News,gangster prince tewatia,Prince Tewatia,prince tewatia gangster,prince tewatiya murder,prince tewatia news,prince tewatia killed,prince tewatiya murder in tihar jail,prince artist,gangster prince tewatia murder,gangster prince tewatia killed,wanted prince tewatia gangster,prince live,prince tewatia killed in tihar jail,prince tewatiya,Prince songs,prince music,prince videos,prince lyrics,prince & the new power generation,prince tewatia new,