BMW Car catches fire in Punjab's Ludhiana, Driver escapes

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
Ludhiana BMW Accident: A horrific road accident has come to light from Ludhiana in Punjab. A horrific accident has taken place in Ludhiana due to fire in a moving BMW vehicle. The car driver somehow saved his life. View photos

