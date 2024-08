videoDetails

BNP to hold rally in Bangladesh today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 07, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

Today BNP is going to hold a big rally in Bangladesh. This rally will be held in Nayapaltan, Dhaka. So pictures of devastation are emerging from Bangladesh. Anti-Hindu riots are taking place in northern Bangladesh. The houses of Hindus are being attacked and the victim's family says that no help is being received.