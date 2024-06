videoDetails

Boat collapses in Patna's Ganga River

| Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 01:34 PM IST

Patna Ganga River Boat Collapse: On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, a major accident took place in the Ganga river in Patna, the capital of Bihar. About 17 people have gone missing after their boat capsized at Umanath Ghat. Know how the accident happened.