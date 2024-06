videoDetails

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt reached Bageshwar Dham

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt Reached Bageshwar Dham: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt reached Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur district on Saturday evening. Here he visited Bageshwar Dham Balaji Maharaj. Actor Sanjay Dutt left Mumbai by plane at 4 pm on Saturday evening, after which he reached Khajuraho airport at 6.30 pm. Where he was given a grand welcome by the Dham fam