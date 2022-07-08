Bollywood actors who started their career with TV Industry | Zee English News | Entertainment

Bollywood films have a big following both nationally and overseas, thanks to its fantastic plotlines, excellent directing, and star-studded casts. But did you know that a lot of the biggest B-town celebrities began their careers in television? Here is a list of the celebrities that first found success on television before making it big on the silver screen because of their dedication and hard work.

