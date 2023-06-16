NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bollywood Couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Spotted On A Dinner Date In Mumbai

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Along with Pragya Jaiswal, Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were sighted in Mumbai. The three were seen leaving an upscale restaurant, as though they had just finished a romantic night. Outside the venue, Rakul and Jaccky both stopped and posed for the photographers.

