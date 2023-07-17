trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636455
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bollywood returns to Jammu and Kashmir, see changing Kashmir

|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir is now walking shoulder to shoulder with other states of India. Cinema halls have also returned to the valley. A new era of Bollywood has started in Baramulla, Kashmir.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Disclosure of those who tortured sisters and daughters in Ajmer
play icon49:40
Disclosure of those who tortured sisters and daughters in Ajmer
How many parties with whom..The tableau of 2024...Now only 24 hours are left!
play icon16:52
How many parties with whom..The tableau of 2024...Now only 24 hours are left!
Heavy rains...flood...the dispute started between Kejriwal and Khattar
play icon13:34
Heavy rains...flood...the dispute started between Kejriwal and Khattar
Baat Pate Ki: Political struggle over opening of barrage gates
play icon37:3
Baat Pate Ki: Political struggle over opening of barrage gates
Google Doodle honor's Indian American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birthday. Who was she?
play icon1:38
Google Doodle honor's Indian American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birthday. Who was she?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Disclosure of those who tortured sisters and daughters in Ajmer
play icon49:40
Disclosure of those who tortured sisters and daughters in Ajmer
How many parties with whom..The tableau of 2024...Now only 24 hours are left!
play icon16:52
How many parties with whom..The tableau of 2024...Now only 24 hours are left!
Heavy rains...flood...the dispute started between Kejriwal and Khattar
play icon13:34
Heavy rains...flood...the dispute started between Kejriwal and Khattar
Baat Pate Ki: Political struggle over opening of barrage gates
play icon37:3
Baat Pate Ki: Political struggle over opening of barrage gates
Google Doodle honor's Indian American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birthday. Who was she?
play icon1:38
Google Doodle honor's Indian American artist Zarina Hashmi on her 86th birthday. Who was she?
cinema halls in kashmir,cinema hall in kashmir,kashmir cinema hall,cinema hall reaction kashmir,first cinema hall in kashmir,Kashmir cinema halls,cinema halls,cinema halls in shopian,kashmir first multiplex cinema theatre,cinema halls in jammu,cinema multiplex in kashmir srinagar,cinema halls in pulwama,cinema in srinagar,The Kashmir Files,Cinema hall,Kashmir,jammu kashmir cinema hall,first multiplex in kashmir,cinema in kashmir,cinema in jammu kashmir,