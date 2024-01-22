trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712434
Bollywood Stars Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor at Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for Pran Pratishtha

|Updated: Jan 22, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor arrive at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony. Witness the glamour and excitement as these celebrities join the auspicious event, adding a touch of cinematic charm to the sacred city's festivities.

