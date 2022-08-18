Bollywood's earnings are touching new lows in 2022, know why!
Well, honestly, the Hindi film industry is going through a rough patch, which is not ending despite several efforts of big stars and filmmakers. In the past months, we have seen several biggies failing at the box office.
Well, honestly, the Hindi film industry is going through a rough patch, which is not ending despite several efforts of big stars and filmmakers. In the past months, we have seen several biggies failing at the box office.