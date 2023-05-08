NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bomb blast again in Punjab's Amritsar, second blast in 2 days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
There has been a bomb blast once again in Amritsar, Punjab. This blast has happened for the second time in 2 days. The blast took place on Heritage Street in Amritsar.
}

All Videos

Spotted: Akshay Kumar Attends The Hindustan Times India Most Stylish 2023
1:8
Spotted: Akshay Kumar Attends The Hindustan Times India Most Stylish 2023
Sushmita Sen Spotted In Bandra
1:51
Sushmita Sen Spotted In Bandra
Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple
1:2
Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple
MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh
2:0
MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh
Uttarakhand: Bulldozer runs on illegal encroachments in Pauri
9:35
Uttarakhand: Bulldozer runs on illegal encroachments in Pauri

Trending Videos

1:8
Spotted: Akshay Kumar Attends The Hindustan Times India Most Stylish 2023
1:51
Sushmita Sen Spotted In Bandra
1:2
Another Explosion Near Amritsar's Golden Temple
2:0
MiG Crash in Rajasthan: 'MIG-21' fell on roof of house in Hanumangarh
9:35
Uttarakhand: Bulldozer runs on illegal encroachments in Pauri
amritsar bomb blast,Amritsar blast,bomb blast in amritsar,amritsar bomb blast news,Amritsar,amritsar bomb blast today,amritsar blast today,amritsar bomb blast live,amritsar bomb,Bomb blast,Amritsar News,amritsar blast news,bomb blast in amritsar today,3 dead in amritsar blast,amritsar blast latest news,amritsar blast at nirankari bh,attack in amritsar,nirankari blast,punjab blast video,ajnala blast,amritsar latest news,blast in Amritsar,Zee News,