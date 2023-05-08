हिन्दी
NEW
Bomb blast again in Punjab's Amritsar, second blast in 2 days
May 08, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
There has been a bomb blast once again in Amritsar, Punjab. This blast has happened for the second time in 2 days. The blast took place on Heritage Street in Amritsar.
