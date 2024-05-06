Advertisement
Bomb Recovered in Murshidabad ahead of voting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2024, 04:04 PM IST
Voting for Lok Sabha elections is to be held in Murshidabad tomorrow i.e. on Tuesday. Ahead of voting, there is an atmosphere of sensation in Murshidabad due to news of bomb. Bombs have been recovered from near the pond.

