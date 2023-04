videoDetails

Bomber Guddu Muslim reaches Chhattisgarh from Odisha, know where investigation has reached?

| Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

UP police is continuously searching for the bomber Guddu Muslim. Meanwhile, Guddu Muslim reached Chhattisgarh from Odisha on Tuesday. Know in detail in this report why Guddu is not able to come in the hands of Muslim police.