trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670486
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Boney Kapoor Refuses Allegations About Sridevi Having Janhvi Before Marriage

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Boney Kapoor married Sridevi in June 1996 but didn't make it public until her pregnancy was revealed in January. At the time, she was expecting Janhvi Kapoor.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi's big statement on caste census!
play icon7:0
PM Modi's big statement on caste census!
PM Modi In Telangana: PM Modi Explains Why Telangana CM KC Rao Wanted To Join NDA
play icon5:40
PM Modi In Telangana: PM Modi Explains Why Telangana CM KC Rao Wanted To Join NDA
'Singhvi's statement is not the opinion of Congress', says Jairam Ramesh
play icon0:58
'Singhvi's statement is not the opinion of Congress', says Jairam Ramesh
Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi Amid Nepal's 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake | Delhi NCR | Earthquake
play icon2:3
Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi Amid Nepal's 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake | Delhi NCR | Earthquake
PM Modi Inaugurates Train Services Between Taroki And Raipur In Chhattisgarh
play icon1:35
PM Modi Inaugurates Train Services Between Taroki And Raipur In Chhattisgarh

Trending Videos

PM Modi's big statement on caste census!
play icon7:0
PM Modi's big statement on caste census!
PM Modi In Telangana: PM Modi Explains Why Telangana CM KC Rao Wanted To Join NDA
play icon5:40
PM Modi In Telangana: PM Modi Explains Why Telangana CM KC Rao Wanted To Join NDA
'Singhvi's statement is not the opinion of Congress', says Jairam Ramesh
play icon0:58
'Singhvi's statement is not the opinion of Congress', says Jairam Ramesh
Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi Amid Nepal's 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake | Delhi NCR | Earthquake
play icon2:3
Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi Amid Nepal's 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake | Delhi NCR | Earthquake
PM Modi Inaugurates Train Services Between Taroki And Raipur In Chhattisgarh
play icon1:35
PM Modi Inaugurates Train Services Between Taroki And Raipur In Chhattisgarh