Borewell Rescue Operation underway in Rajasthan's Dausa

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 08:40 AM IST

Two and a half year old innocent Neeru fell into a 40 feet deep borewell in Dosa, Rajasthan. To save the girl, a ring was made and thrown into the borewell. It is being told that the girl is continuously moving and also talking. Know where Rajasthan Borewell Rescue Operation reached?