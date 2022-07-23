NewsVideos

A Boston train carrying more then 200 passengers caught fire in USA, the passengers on the subway train were evacuated with help from the metro personnel, many jumped out through windows they had smashed open and one woman got out of the train and dived into the river below

|Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 01:20 AM IST
