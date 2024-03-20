Advertisement
BPSC cancels Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024

Sonam|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
BPSC TRE 3.0 Cancelled: Bihar Public Service Commission has canceled the teacher recruitment examination (TRE 3.0) which was held on March 15. (BPSC) BPSC exam was canceled due to paper leak.

