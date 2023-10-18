trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676869
Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldinho Attends Durga Puja Celebrations At Chetla Agrani Club

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho attended Durga Puja celebrations at Chetla Agrani Club in Kolkata on October 17. The 2002 World Cup winner was received by a sea of admirers upon his arrival at the event venue.
